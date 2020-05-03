Sport / Soccer

soccer

Bundesliga hopes to restart in May

German government to decide next week on a potential resumption of sports activities

03 May 2020 - 17:21 Karolos Grohmann
Horst Seehofer. Picture: ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN / AFP
Horst Seehofer. Picture: ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN / AFP

Berlin — German interior minister Horst Seehofer has backed a possible restart for the Bundesliga season in May without spectators as the government prepares for a key meeting this  week.

Though Bundesliga clubs have returned to training in small groups, the league has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the government is to decide next week on a potential resumption of sports activities.

The German Football League (DFL), eager for a quick restart, has submitted a health safety plan for games without spectators which includes regular testing of players but no quarantine for entire squads in cases of positive tests.

“I find the time frame of the German Football League plausible and I support a restart in May,” Seehofer told Bild newspaper. “But for me it is also clear that there should be no extra privileges for the league.”

He said he was in favour of full-team quarantine in cases of positive tests, something that is not planned in the DFL blueprint.

“But I am in favour of trying to play again,” he said.

The cash-strapped clubs and league are desperate to resume play as soon as possible, even without spectators, so the season can contractually finish by June 30.

Germany has suffered more than 6,600 deaths from coronavirus with more than 162,00 people infected.

Reuters

