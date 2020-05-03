Bundesliga hopes to restart in May

Berlin — German interior minister Horst Seehofer has backed a possible restart for the Bundesliga season in May without spectators as the government prepares for a key meeting this week.

Though Bundesliga clubs have returned to training in small groups, the league has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the government is to decide next week on a potential resumption of sports activities.

The German Football League (DFL), eager for a quick restart, has submitted a health safety plan for games without spectators which includes regular testing of players but no quarantine for entire squads in cases of positive tests.