Fifa moots increase in number of substitutions

World body proposes up to five changes during three slots plus halftime

27 April 2020 - 18:21 Brian Homewood
The logo of FIFA in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS/ARMD WIEGMANN
Bern — Fifa has proposed that teams should be allowed to make up to five substitutions per match, instead of the usual three, as a temporary measure, the global football body said on Monday.

It said the idea is to help deal with possible fixture congestion as leagues try to complete the season in a short time once play restarts in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The proposal would have to be approved by football’s rule-making body the International Football Association Board and the final decision would rest with competition organisers, Fifa said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.

“Each team would now be given the possibility to use up to five substitutions during the match, with the possibility of an additional substitution remaining during extra time, where relevant,” it said.

Fifa added that the substitutions would have to be made in a maximum of three slots plus the halftime interval.

Dylan Kerr’s amazing football journey

The Baroka coach blew his chances in English football, then came to SA and spent three glorious years at Pretoria side Arcadia Shepherds in the 1980s
4 hours ago

No light at the end of Premier Soccer League tunnel

Hopes of finishing the football season by the end of June are fading fast
1 week ago

Soccer transfers, contracts in no-man’s land

Uncertainty grows as pandemic continues to play havoc with planning in football
3 weeks ago

