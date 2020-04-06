Sport / Soccer

UAE fire their national coach without a game being played

Football authorities searching for a new technical team to take charge of national side

06 April 2020 - 14:35 Zoran Milosavljevic
Ivan Jovanovic. Picture: REUTERS / ROBERT PRATTA
Ivan Jovanovic. Picture: REUTERS / ROBERT PRATTA

Belgrade — The UAE have sacked their Serbian coach Ivan Jovanovic without a single game in charge as his task of steering them to a pair of big tournaments was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Jovanovic, who won four Cypriot league titles with APOEL Nicosia and reached the 2012 Champions League quarterfinals with them, took over at UAE in December on a six-month contract in a bid to reach the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

“The UAE Football Association has terminated the contract of Ivan Jovanovic and his team of assistants, thanking him for his efforts and wishing him success,” the governing body UAE FA said on Monday..

“The decision was made based on the recommendation of the FA national teams and technical affairs committee, headed by Yusef Hussain Al-Sahlawi, second vice-president of the federation and head of the committee.

“The FA board delegated the committee to sign a new technical staff to lead the team during the coming period.”

The pandemic brought to a halt World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers before Jovanovic could make his debut, leaving the UAE fourth in their World Cup qualifying group on four points from as many games behind Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand.

Reuters

