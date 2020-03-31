Percy Tau could yet get to play in this year’s Belgian Cup final even though a majority of clubs want the season to be called off immediately as the coronavirus death toll continues to rise in Belgium.

A suggestion has been mooted that the cup final‚ between Tau’s Club Brugge and Royal Antwerp‚ be played behind closed doors in a symbolic effort to lift spirits‚ while it looks likely that the rest of the season will be abandoned.

Brugge‚ where Bafana international Tau moved at the start of the season‚ were due to play Antwerp in the final last Saturday but the competition‚ along with all football in most of the world‚ was postponed.

Seventeen of Belgium’s 24 top-division clubs have called on the country’s professional league to make a quick decision about the rest of the season after it was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A letter signed by club chairs calls for a quick end to the uncertainty‚ citing problems over contracts‚ planning and signings for next season‚ the plight of foreign players far from their home countries and ongoing costs without any income.

“We should be under no illusion that this season will still see games played in stadiums filled with supporters‚” the chairs said in a letter to the Belgian league.

“As long as the virus is not eradicated‚ it poses an unnecessary risk to the public.

“But is the alternative of playing football in the short term behind closed doors the right solution?” the letter asks before suggesting such matches would still pose a health risk, even without spectators.

Tau’s club‚ who are also runaway leaders at the top of the Belgian standings‚ and second-placed Ghent said they empathised with the sentiment of the letter but did not sign it.

Anderlecht‚ Antwerp‚ Charleroi‚ Racing Genk and Standard Liege — who are all chasing a place in the postseason playoffs and possible slots in European club competition next season — did not sign the letter and want to get the season restarted when possible.

A meeting of the Belgian league’s executive is scheduled for Thursday where there should be more clarity on steps ahead.