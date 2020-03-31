Sport / Soccer

Percy Tau could still play in this season’s Belgian Cup final

Foreign players remain in limbo but executives’ meeting this week may bring clarity on matches behind closed doors

31 March 2020 - 17:19 Mark Gleeson
Percy Tau of Club Brugge reacts during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Club Brugge KV at Bernabeu on October 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. Picture: GONZALO ARROYO / GETTY IMAGES
Percy Tau of Club Brugge reacts during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Club Brugge KV at Bernabeu on October 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. Picture: GONZALO ARROYO / GETTY IMAGES

Percy Tau could yet get to play in this year’s Belgian Cup final even though a majority of clubs want the season to be called off immediately as the coronavirus death toll continues to rise in Belgium.

A suggestion has been mooted that the cup final‚ between Tau’s Club Brugge and Royal Antwerp‚ be played behind closed doors in a symbolic effort to lift spirits‚ while it looks likely that the rest of the season will be abandoned.

Brugge‚ where Bafana international Tau moved at the start of the season‚ were due to play Antwerp in the final last Saturday but the competition‚ along with all football in most of the world‚ was postponed.

Seventeen of Belgium’s 24 top-division clubs have called on the country’s professional league to make a quick decision about the rest of the season after it was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A letter signed by club chairs calls for a quick end to the uncertainty‚ citing problems over contracts‚ planning and signings for next season‚ the plight of foreign players far from their home countries and ongoing costs without any income.

“We should be under no illusion that this season will still see games played in stadiums filled with supporters‚” the chairs said in a letter to the Belgian league.

“As long as the virus is not eradicated‚ it poses an unnecessary risk to the public.

“But is the alternative of playing football in the short term behind closed doors the right solution?” the letter asks before suggesting such matches would still pose a health risk, even without spectators.

Tau’s club‚ who are also runaway leaders at the top of the Belgian standings‚ and second-placed Ghent said they empathised with the sentiment of the letter but did not sign it.

Anderlecht‚ Antwerp‚ Charleroi‚ Racing Genk and Standard Liege — who are all chasing a place in the postseason playoffs and possible slots in European club competition next season — did not sign the letter and want to get the season restarted when possible.

A meeting of the Belgian league’s executive is scheduled for Thursday where there should be more clarity on steps ahead.

Turkey’s World Cup hero tests positive for coronavirus

Goalkeeper Rustu Recber is admitted to hospital in Ankara for treatment
Sport
1 day ago

Steve Komphela implores citizens to look after each other

Lamontville Golden Arrows coach uses his EQ as he takes to social media like never before while on lockdown
Sport
2 hours ago

Marcus Rashford helps schoolchildren get their meals during virus shutdown

Manchester United striker says his own childhood of getting free meals at schools inspired him to want to help
Sport
1 day ago

Spurs star Son returns to South Korea for ‘personal reasons’

Britain is on lockdown due to the coronavirus threat
Sport
1 day ago

Coronavirus expected to slash football transfer market values

Leading clubs could see the value of their squads cut drastically
Sport
1 day ago

