Baroka coach under pressure to deliver miracles

Baroka FC coach Dylan Kerr says he is under pressure to keep the club in the premiership.

The struggling side from Ga-Mphahlele beat Polokwane City

1-0 in the last-32 of the Nedbank Cup on Tuesday. But it is the side’s form in the league that is a worry for Kerr. Baroka are in 13th place on the log, with 20 points from 21 games.

“I have been here six weeks. Everybody thinks I am going to perform miracles. I can only perform miracles if my team listens‚ learns and puts into practice what we do daily in training.

“The fighting spirit and attitude of not wanting to lose from the players in training is a different class. If I can get them to replicate that on the field ... but it takes time. You know in Africa‚ you don’t have time. It’s all about results‚” Kerr said.

“How long was Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool before he won the premiership? How long was Pep Guardiola at Barcelona before he won La Liga? How long was José Mourinho at Chelsea before he won the Premier League? How long was Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United before he won the Premier League?

“Nobody gives you that opportunity to show what you can achieve in a longer time period. At the end of the day it’s all about PSL status.”

The Maltese, a former coach of Limpopo side Black Leopards, took over the reins at Baroka on December 31. The 53-year-old signed a three-year deal with the 2018 Telkom Knockout winners. Since then he has managed seven games in the league and cup‚ winning three.

After Tuesday’s cup victory over Limpopo neighbours Polokwane‚ Baroka shift their focus to Saturday’s league match against fifth-placed Bidvest Wits at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

“We have three days to plan and prepare. We have a tough game against Gavin Hunt’s Wits. He got the upper hand on me twice last year‚ and I want to rectify that‚” said Kerr.