PODCAST | Kaizer Chiefs’ 50th anniversary tribute, with Kaizer Motaung and Lebo Manyama

Narrated by SportsLIVE podcast host Sbu Mjikeliso, this is the story of Ewert ‘The Lip’ Nene, who helped found Amakhosi

06 February 2020 - 12:37 Sbu Mjikeliso
Kaizer Motaung, chair of the Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, at his offices in Naturena. File picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/SUNDAY TIMES
Kaizer Motaung, chair of the Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, at his offices in Naturena. File picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/SUNDAY TIMES

Kaizer Chiefs celebrate their 50th birthday in 2020 and as a tribute, SportsLIVE put together a wonderfully packaged scripted podcast — the first for the award-winning podcast.

Narrated by SportsLIVE podcast host Sbu Mjikeliso, this is the story of Ewert “The Lip” Nene, the man who helped found Amakhosi. It's all there, from his wild and enigmatic ways, to his confrontations with angry fans, mobs and dangerous missions to sign players.

Follow the club's illustrious origin story:

The episode is an adaptation of Sam Mathe's beautiful eulogy to Nene, published in Sowetan on January 10 2020. We also feature the great man himself, Kaizer Motaung senior, who spoke about the founding principles that went into making Chiefs not only one of the most accomplished football clubs in Africa but arguably the biggest brand in the country.

We also hear from the current generation of players, who are on a mission to add gloss to the celebrations by popping champagne at the end of the Absa Premiership season. Attacking midfielder Lebogang Manyama speaks about the meaning of being at the club in its 50th anniversary year and gives insight as to what the conversations have been like with the great Motaung himself.

Special thanks to SABC sports journalists Velile Mbuli and Udo Carelse, as well as Justus Kilian, who provided the studio for the interview with Manyama.  

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Pocket Casts, Player.fm 

SportsLIVE is a MultimediaLIVE production

