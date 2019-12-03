Sport / Soccer

Amajita ready to bring back Cosafa U20 trophy from Zambia

Junior team coach Helman Mkhalele says the boys are in the right physical and mental state

03 December 2019 - 16:46 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Helman Mkhalele and Thabo Senong. Picture: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU / BACKPAGE PIX
Helman Mkhalele and Thabo Senong. Picture: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU / BACKPAGE PIX

Amajita interim coach Helman Mkhalele says his charges are ready to defend their title at the Cosafa U20 Championship starting in Zambia on Wednesday.

Ahead of the team’s departure to Lusaka on Tuesday‚ Mkhalele said the SA Under 20s ticked most of the boxes during their training camp in Johannesburg and they are in the right physical and mental state.

Amajita are in Group B with Lesotho‚ Madagascar and Mauritius in the regional tournament, which will run between December 4 and 14 in the Zambian capital.

SA start the defence of their title with a tricky clash against unpredictable Mauritius at the Sunset Stadium in Lusaka on Thursday.

“We are travelling today [Tuesday] and so we have no training session. We will have a video session to stimulate the minds of the players and a light session on Wednesday to make sure that all the dots are ticked,” Mkhalele said.

“Physically and mentally we are ready for the tournament‚ we just need to go out there and perform up to the required standard. We are expecting a tough challenge from Mauritius.”

Over the past few days‚ Mkhalele has overseen three practice matches where they won two and lost one. He said those exercises have helped in boosting the players’ confidence.

“Players have shown confidence during our training matches. You could see that they are ready for any challenge ahead and they know very well that representing the country is important‚” he said.

“The fact that we played and won two of the three practice matches will definitely help us with confidence because winning is a habit. This is the habit that is developing and they will take this confidence into the tournament.

“In one of the training matches against Baberwa FC‚ we were able to play at high intensity and under pressure and they responded positively. They played for 90 minutes and that was another pleasing factor.

“I am also happy that the players are starting to understand each other and they are starting to understand our tactical philosophy‚ which is what we are going to apply in the tournament.”

Chiefs have all but sewn up title‚ says Wits coach Gavin Hunt

Three matches from the halfway mark, Amakhosi have opened up a 10-point gap on second-placed Supersport United and champions Mamelodi Sundowns
Sport
1 hour ago

Ernst Middendorp clears up confusion over Itumeleng Khune’s fitness

Chiefs coach explains there is a difference between full medical fitness and being match-fit to play
Sport
2 hours ago

City sweating on top scorer Kermit Erasmus’s fitness ahead of Chippa visit

Cape Town City coach Jan Olde Riekerink not sure whether the injured forward will play on Saturday
Sport
3 hours ago

Thabo Nodada rewarded for brilliant strike

Player hopes his award can motivate his struggling Cape Town club
Sport
23 hours ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Ntseki’s first targets are qualifying for Afcon 2021 and the Qatar World Cup

Sport / Soccer

Amajita headed for a tough World Cup

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.