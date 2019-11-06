Sport / Soccer

Safa begins search for new CEO

Executive should have strong business contacts combined with an understanding of football‚ vice-president Gay Mokoena says

06 November 2019 - Marc Strydom
Safa vice president Gay Mokoena during a press conference at Safa House on November 05 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Safa vice president Gay Mokoena during a press conference at Safa House on November 05 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The SA Football Association (Safa) will look for a new CEO who can balance strong business contacts with an understanding of football‚ association vice-president Gay Mokoena said.

Mokoena has taken up the acting CEO role that has been vacated by Russell Paul‚ who filled the post in an interim capacity for a year.

Paul has left to become chief operating officer of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“We are looking for a candidate who is going to provide good leadership for the organisation‚” Mokoena said when asked about the characteristics Safa will be on the lookout for in seeking a permanent CEO.

“And it will be somebody from the football industry. And somebody who will be able to link us with the business community out there so we can be able to balance the financial side versus the football side.

“But we want a visionary leader who can take the football association to a much higher level," Mokoena said.

Asked to clarify if it would be someone already involved in football‚ Mokoena said: “Not necessarily. But every industry prefers people who are knowledgeable about that industry. It’s always a plus. It doesn’t have to be an expert in football. But it’s somebody who must have a heart for football.”

Safa president Danny Jordaan said the association aims to have a permanent CEO within months.

Paul filled the acting CEO post from when the contract of previous permanent incumbent Dennis Mumble was not renewed in September 2018.

