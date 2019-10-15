Mosimane backs Rantie and Affonso to bolster Sundowns attack

Pitso Mosimane believes his two new No 9s, Tokelo Rantie and Mauricio Affonso, can give Mamelodi Sundowns a sharp edge once they are both fit.

The Sundowns coach admitted he had thrown Rantie in at the deep end as a starter in Saturday’s 4-2 Shell Helix Ultra Cup friendly defeat against Kaizer Chiefs, but said he had to give the physical‚ pacy Bafana Bafana striker game time.

Rantie, 29, signed for Downs in September after a lengthy trial, having played just six league games at Genclerbirligi in Turkey in 2017/2018 and none at Cape Town City in 2018/2019 before being released, with the club citing personal and fitness issues.

“It’s good to give everybody a chance to play‚ to see where they are. We wanted to see where Tokelo is‚” Mosimane said.

“And we know he has not been training. That’s why I said we must give him a break. The guy hasn’t played football for almost two years‚ and then we give him this big game here.

“I think that we threw him in the deep end too early. But I have to. He has done a very good preseason‚ he has done very well. I have to give him a chance to play.”

Affonso‚ the 1.92m‚ 27-year-old Uruguayan former Penarol centre forward signed in July‚ has been prevented from making his Premier Soccer League debut by a knee injury.

Mosimane had said he is pleased to have two players in Rantie and Affonso‚ who‚ once they are fit‚ can fill the advanced striking role again at Downs‚ having fielded mostly “false No 9s” for the past few seasons.

“They have experience‚ those nines. One [Rantie] has played in the English Premier League‚ the other [Affonso] in the Copa Libertadores‚” the Downs coach said.

Jeremy Brockie was signed to play the centre-forward role but inexplicably could not score at Sundowns and has been loaned to Maritzburg United.