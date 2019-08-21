Cape Town City have had to make an abrupt about-turn on the venue for their big match against Kaizer Chiefs next Tuesday.

Much like a football, the match has been bounced between Cape Town Stadium and Newlands Rugby Stadium for the past week.

City chair John Comitis told Business Day on Wednesday afternoon that the relaid pitch at Cape Town Stadium had passed an inspection and been given the go-ahead to host next week’s match against Amakhosi.

However‚ it turns out that inspection by City and the municipality was not sufficient for complete safety purposes.

Soon after that Premier Soccer League chief operating officer Ronnie Schloss arrived at Green Point’s 2010 World Cup semifinal venue and conducted a more technical pitch test‚ which Cape Town Stadium failed by some margin.

“Ronnie Schloss arrived later and did a traction test‚ and the pitch failed it‚” Comitis said‚ after initially saying Cape Town Stadium would host the game.

“The traction test is for the grade of the grass‚ and when the boot changes direction on it‚ how it holds together‚ or if the boot will get stuck under it or rips out the grass.

“The pitch scored a number 18‚ and 40 is deemed acceptable. And in the space of a week the most it can improve is four or five points maximum.

“So it would not have been ready by Saturday. And the decision not to play on it is based on the injuries it can cause to players.”

Comitis said he immediately contacted Newlands Rugby Stadium‚ which had been keen to host the money-spinning fixture. Officials there confirmed the stadium was available for Tuesday’s match.

“So I have been in contact with Newlands already‚ and they have said they will make things happen for the match to take place there,” Comitis said.

“So as far as we are concerned the match will now definitely go ahead at Newlands on Saturday.”

Cape Town Stadium has not been ready for football since a Monster Jam motor spectacle was held there at the end of April. The pitch was relaid after the event and it has not fully recovered.

Comitis reacted angrily after that happened, accusing the stadium’s management of not serving football as they should.