Keletso Makgalwa reminds Mosimane of a young Percy Tau

Coach decided to bring on the youngster because the player had enjoyed a good preseason

19 August 2019 - 16:00 Marc Strydom
Keletso Makgalwa of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates scoring a goal with coach Pitso Mosimane during the MTN 8, quarter final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU / GALLO IMAGES
Keletso Makgalwa reminds Pitso Mosimane of a young Percy Tau‚ the Mamelodi Sundowns coach said after the wing came off the bench and played a key role in changing the game in the Brazilians’ 3-1 MTN8 quarterfinal victory against Bloemfontein Celtic at the weekend.

Mosimane said he knew the introduction of a less experienced player in Makgalwa at Lucas Moripe Stadium would raise eyebrows with his team 1-0 down from Ndumiso Mabena’s 57th-minute free kick.

The coach said he made the decision to throw in the 22-year-old based on him having had a good preseason.

Lively runner Makgalwa rewarded the coach by earning the 74th-minute equalising penalty that was slotted home by Themba Zwane‚ and‚ after Mosa Lebusa headed Downs ahead in the 78th minute‚ added an 89th-minute third.

The performance drew the highest compliment from Mosimane‚ who compared Makgalwa to Bafana Bafana star and former Sundowns player Tau‚ now earning rave reviews in Belgium.

“Unbelievable … he reminded me of Percy when he was coming up‚ and we gave him a chance and he took the opportunity‚” Mosimane said.

“And it’s good. Last week I saw the boy‚ the right-back [Gregory Damons] who had been playing in the MDC [reserve league]‚ get man-of-the-match. This week it’s our MDC boy who came up.

“I was a little disappointed when [Maritzburg United coach] Eric Tinkler returned him‚ and felt that he was not the right player [on loan‚ where Makgalwa played last season‚ but not retained].

“If you remember the match where we played against Maritzburg‚ he gave Ricardo Nascimento such problems.

“I was just surprised. But these things happen. I said‚ ‘I need to keep him.’ He had a brilliant preseason.

“And these things come up when you don’t have your normal players. We had nine players not available in the preseason — the six who were in the Africa Cup of Nations and Emiliano Tade‚ Gaston Sirino and Mauricio Affonso injured.

“It gave him a chance. I felt he must play on the wing‚ but today I changed it. I felt: ‘No‚ he must play as a nine.’

“And we pushed Lebo [Maboe] to the wing.

“So [on Saturday] we can look brilliant‚ especially with the subs — I brought them right. But it’s lessons learnt from last week [where Chippa United fought back late to 1-1] of doing it right.”

Sundowns meet Cape Town City next in a league match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s PSL fixtures:

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City (Lucas Moripe Stadium, 7.30pm).

AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates (King Zwelithini Stadium, 7.30pm).

