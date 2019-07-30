Sport / Soccer

Cape Town City confirm the capture of Pirates midfielder Mpho Makola

New signing will add experience and guile to Benni McCarthy's team

30 July 2019 - 13:55 Nick Said
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Cape Town City have confirmed the capture of former Orlando Pirates midfielder Mpho Makola‚ who recently left the Buccaneers as a free agent.

The 33-year-old brings experience and guile to the City midfield‚ and had been a target of coach Benni McCarthy when it became clear he had no future at Pirates.

The pair spent a single season together at Bucs as players in 2012/13‚ which proved to be Makola’s first with the club and the last of McCarthy’s illustrious career.

Makola spent seven seasons with Pirates in all‚ but saw his influence on the side wane in the 2018/19 campaign.

He negotiated his release from the club in July having initially been placed on the transfer list and will be delighted to have found a new home at a club that is eyeing silverware this season.

Makola had joined Pirates from Free State Stars‚ where he spent four seasons‚ and is the latest acquisition for McCarthy in this transfer window. He follows defender Abbubaker Mobara (Orlando Pirates)‚ striker Tashreeq Morris (Ajax Cape Town) and winger Bernio Verhagen (Dinamo Tiraspol‚ Moldova) into the club.

Dutchman Verhagen has played most of his career in the amateur leagues in the Netherlands.

City open their Premiership campaign away at Baroka FC on Saturday.

Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp insists injury sidelined George Maluleka

After being voted into the starting line-up by fans, the midfielder was not fielded on Saturday
Sport
20 hours ago

Bradley Grobler gleeful at the thought of teaming up with Gabuza at SuperSport

Striker looking forward to forming a dynamic duo with new arrival
Sport
22 hours ago

Pitso Mosimane mum on quitting Sundowns

Coach reported to be upset over club's plan to appoint a technical director
Sport
22 hours ago

Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium’s Club Brugges

First-division team in the hunt for a league title and a spot in Champions League
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Itumeleng Khune should be in action within a month

Sport / Soccer

Khama Billiat set for dramatic return to Sundowns from Chiefs

Sport / Soccer

New striker’s quest ... his own story at Chiefs

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns set up camp in Zambia ahead of new season

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.