New striker’s quest ... his own story at Chiefs

25 July 2019 - 14:42 Marc Strydom
Lazarous Kambole of Kaizer Chiefs during the Kaizer Chiefs kit launch at Kaizer Chiefs Village on July 23 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: SYDNEY SESHEBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
Lazarous Kambole knows Zambian strikers have scored goals in the Premiership — notably his Kaizer Chiefs predecessor Collins Mbesuma — but says he has joined Amakhosi to “write my own history”.

Kambole, 30,  joins Chiefs having racked up trophies for Zesco United. The deep striker or wide player made his name in the Caf Champions League‚ where he was a star player as coach George “Chicken” Lwandamina’s men reached the semifinals in 2016‚ losing against ultimate champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Zambian strikers have excelled in the Premier Soccer League (PSL)‚ none less so than Mbesuma with his record-breaking 35 goals in 2004/2005. Chris Katongo was the 2006/2007 league top scorer for Jomo Cosmos.

Last season Mwape Musonda was top goal scorer in the PSL with 16 strikes for Black Leopards.

Two of Kambole’s opponents in Saturday’s Carling Black Label Cup, Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga, have notched goals and assists for Orlando Pirates.

“He’s Collins Mbesuma and I’m Lazarous Kambole and I’m here to write my own history‚” Kambole said of comparisons to his former Zambia international compatriot.

“Of course, most of the Zambians who have played in the PSL have done so well. Especially strikers — they have scored a lot of goals.

“And it’s a motivation for me.  I want to score goals. I want to assist and above all to win something for this great club.”

Kambole stayed loyal to Zesco as offers came in from abroad. At 30‚ he chose Chiefs — trophyless for four unprecedented seasons — over a number of other potential destinations‚ including Pirates.

“I was with Zesco for six years. I won five trophies with them. And I just wanted a new challenge‚ a new chapter‚ which is Kaizer Chiefs‚” he said.

“Kaizer Chiefs is a big brand. They are a big club with a rich history. The way they do things, so professional‚ it’s great to be here.

“But the decision came from my heart. It was not about money.

“I received offers from Belgium‚ Australia‚ Congo‚ other teams in SA‚ Primeiro de Agosto in Angola. But the decision was so easy for me to join Kaizer Chiefs.

“I wanted a new challenge too. For four years they have not won a trophy‚ so that’s a big challenge for me.”

Arriving as easily Chiefs’ highest-profile signing — after being named Zesco’s 2018/1019 Player‚ Player’s Player and Most Disciplined Player of the Season — expectations will be high.

“It demands hard work. I know they are expecting a lot from me. But I’m not under pressure. I’m just the same guy I was at Zesco‚” he said. “I know what I’m capable of. And I’m here to add value to the team.”

Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei‚ SA-born Australian midfielder Kearyn Baccus and Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic are Chiefs’ other signings.

