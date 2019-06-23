Sport / Soccer

Nigeria players stage a sit-in at World Cup over unpaid bonuses

Team refuses to leave their hotel after elimination from the tournament claiming they are each owed 1-million naira

23 June 2019 - 17:34
Osinachi Ohale of Nigeria thanks the fans after the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup match between Germany and Nigeria at Stade des Alpes in Grenoble, France, June 22 2019. Picture: ZHIZHAO WU/GETTY IMAGES
Osinachi Ohale of Nigeria thanks the fans after the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup match between Germany and Nigeria at Stade des Alpes in Grenoble, France, June 22 2019. Picture: ZHIZHAO WU/GETTY IMAGES

Paris — Nigeria’s players have refused to leave the team hotel after their exit from the women’s World Cup on Saturday, demanding that the country’s soccer federation clears all of their outstanding bonus payments, ESPN reported.

The players staged a sit-in protest shortly after Nigeria were beaten 3-0 by double champions Germany, who continued their unbeaten run to reach the quarter-finals.

It was reported that the players are owed bonuses amounting to about 2-million Nigerian naira (about $6,540) accumulated over three years, including for games against Gambia and Senegal, but only half that amount had been released to them.

“They paid us 1-million and said that’s all. We want them to pay the balance,” the report quoted a player as saying. “Part of that money is from two years ago, the other is from three years ago. And they are also owing us five days’ daily allowance here in France.”

Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick told ESPN all bonus payments were cleared.

“The only thing outstanding is the participation fee from [football governing body] Fifa, which is not expected to come until after the tournament,” he said. “But they insist that they want to get paid, as they have spoken to players from Cameroon and France, who told them they have already been paid.”

The federation did not immediately reply to a request for comment by Reuters. In 2016, over a dozen members of the team demonstrated outside the National Assembly in the capital, Abuja, to demand unpaid bonuses for winning the women’s Africa Cup of Nations. 
Reuters

Bafana striker Veldwijk shows he can be a hot shot

Coach Baxter has a nice headache in striking department for the Nations Cup
Sport
3 days ago

Juventus the ‘crowning’ moment of Maurizio Sarri’s career

Coach returns to homeland after a turbulent season at Chelsea
Sport
3 days ago

Salah jaded? No way says Egypt’s coach

Host nation brimming with confidence ahead of Afcon open against Zimbabwe
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

We showed we can compete with the best‚ says Banyana coach

Sport / Soccer

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Cheer for Bafana in Egypt at your peril

Opinion / Columnists

Thembi Kgatlana hopes Banyana surprise China at World Cup

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.