Sport / Soccer

Namibia call up Blackburn defender Ryan Nyambe

12 June 2019 - 15:40 Agency Staff
Blackburn Rovers' Ryan Nyambe in action with Leeds United's Jack Harrison. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/ ADAM HOLT
Blackburn Rovers' Ryan Nyambe in action with Leeds United's Jack Harrison. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/ ADAM HOLT

Windhoek — Namibia have handed a maiden call-up to Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Nyambe and recalled Manfred Starke from Germany after an absence of six years as they finalised their 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Coach Ricardo Mannetti decided on his final squad after the weekend win over Ghana in a warm-up friendly in Dubai. Nyambe, born in Katima Mulilo but who moved to England aged nine, won his first cap in the 1-0 victory over the Black Stars.

Starke is from Namibia’s small German community and moved to Germany 15 years ago after being offered trials at third-tier side Hansa Rostock. He won three caps in 2012-2013 but when Mannetti called him for his first game in charge after taking over as coach, Starke did not come and rejected several call-ups thereafter.

But Mannetti said they had since been in contact and sorted out issues, on which he did not want to elaborate.

Namibia are making their third appearance at the finals and will compete in Group D with the Ivory Coast, Morocco and neighbours SA.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Loydt Kazapua (Maccabi FC), Max Mbaeva (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Ratanda Mbazuvara (African Stars). Defenders: Charles Hambira (Tura Magic), Riaan Hanamub (Jomo Cosmos), Denzil Haoseb (Highlands Park), Larry Horaeb (Baroka FC), Ivan Kamberipa (African Stars), Ryan Nyambe (Blackburn Rovers). Midfielders: Dynamo Fredericks (Black Africa), Ananias Gebhardt (Tura Magic), Deon Hotto (Bidvest Wits), Absalom Iimbondi (Tigers FC), Joslyn Kamatuka (Cape Umoya United), Ronald Ketjijere, Marcel Papama (both African Stars), Willy Stephanus, Petrus Shitembi (both Lusaka Dynamos). Strikers: Isaskar Gurirab (Life Fighters), Itamunua Keimuine (Dire Dawa City), Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park), Benson Shilongo (Ismaili), Manfred Starke (Carl Zeiss Jena). 

Reuters

SuperSport reject Downs’ multimillion-rand bid for midfield dynamos

United boss says Mokoena and Modiba not for sale to local clubs
Sport
23 hours ago

Stuart Baxter explains his choice of goalkeepers and defenders

If there are better players, please give me a shout, says Bafana coach
Sport
23 hours ago

Airline denies fault for botched Bafana flight arrangement

Safa to make an official complaint after team leaves a day late for Dubai
Sport
23 hours ago

Irvin Khoza upset by claims he favours Pirates

PSL boss denies claims he influences prosecutorial processes to benefit Bucs
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.