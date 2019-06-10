The arbitration appeal taken to the SA Football Association (Safa) by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) regarding Mamelodi Sundowns fielding ineligible player Wayne Arendse has been dropped‚ PSL chairman Irvin Khoza says.

Sundowns were found guilty by the PSL’s disciplinary committee over fielding Arendse in a 1-1 Premiership draw against Bidvest Wits in October when the defender had not been named in the match squad of 18‚ contrary to league rules.

The club and Arendse were fined R250‚000 each‚ half of which was suspended‚ but had no points deducted.

The PSL were taking their disciplinary committee’s decision to arbitration‚ asking that a 3-0 victory be awarded to Wits‚ which would have seen two points awarded to the Clever Boys and one deducted from Sundowns.

There was a scramble to have the arbitration held before the final game of the league season‚ as it might have had an effect on the outcome of the title race between Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. The final standings‚ though‚ saw Downs defend their championship ending two points ahead of Pirates‚ who in turn were three points ahead of third-placed Wits.

So the arbitration outcome‚ in the end‚ would not have affected the order of the standings. Now‚ with the season concluded‚ Khoza said the arbitration attempt has been dropped altogether.

“It’s not necessary to go ahead with the arbitration. The matter has been referred to the board of governors‚” the PSL chairman said. It’s the matter of Wayne Arendse‚ and the matter of the Bloemfontein Celtic v Cape Town City game [which was called off due to crowd unruliness].”

The board of governors has been tasked with clearing up grey areas in the National Soccer League (NSL‚ the mother body of the PSL) handbook, he said. “It’s the issue of the rules. There must be no grey area, it must be clear.”