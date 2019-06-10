Sport / Soccer

Wayne Arendse arbitration issue dropped

10 June 2019 - 15:07 Marc Strydom
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Wayne Arendse. Picture: TIMESLIVE
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Wayne Arendse. Picture: TIMESLIVE

The arbitration appeal taken to the SA Football Association (Safa) by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) regarding Mamelodi Sundowns fielding ineligible player Wayne Arendse has been dropped‚ PSL chairman Irvin Khoza says.

Sundowns were found guilty by the PSL’s disciplinary committee over fielding Arendse in a 1-1 Premiership draw against Bidvest Wits in October when the defender had not been named in the match squad of 18‚ contrary to league rules.

The club and Arendse were fined R250‚000 each‚ half of which was suspended‚ but had no points deducted.

The PSL were taking their disciplinary committee’s decision to arbitration‚ asking that a 3-0 victory be awarded to Wits‚ which would have seen two points awarded to the Clever Boys and one deducted from Sundowns.

There was a scramble to have the arbitration held before the final game of the league season‚ as it might have had an effect on the outcome of the title race between Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. The final standings‚ though‚ saw Downs defend their championship ending two points ahead of Pirates‚ who in turn were three points ahead of third-placed Wits.

So the arbitration outcome‚ in the end‚ would not have affected the order of the standings. Now‚ with the season concluded‚ Khoza said the arbitration attempt has been dropped altogether.

“It’s not necessary to go ahead with the arbitration. The matter has been referred to the board of governors‚” the PSL chairman said. It’s the matter of Wayne Arendse‚ and the matter of the Bloemfontein Celtic v Cape Town City game [which was called off due to crowd unruliness].”

The board of governors has been tasked with clearing up grey areas in the National Soccer League (NSL‚ the mother body of the PSL) handbook, he said. “It’s the issue of the rules. There must be no grey area, it must be clear.” 

Baxter banks on ‘togetherness’ in Bafana Afcon squad

SA coach feels he has a balanced group for Egypt
Sport
20 hours ago

High noon as Banyana kickstart their World Cup

Former captain, now coach, Ellis can't wait for the football to start
Sport
3 days ago

Baxter on Singh’s chances of making Afcon squad

Bafana coach says the striker has matured, but there are limited opportunities in a squad of only 23
Sport
3 days ago

Maiden Nations Cup appearance boosts brand Percy Tau

Tournament comes at just the right time for Bafana striker
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.