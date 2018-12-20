United turn to an Old Trafford legend

London — Manchester United have turned to former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to steady the ship until the end of the season, confirming the Norwegian as caretaker manager in the wake of José Mourinho’s sacking on Tuesday.

Solskjaer, who leaves his role as manager of Norwegian club Molde, will be joined by Mike Phelan as assistant manager.

Phelan previously carried out that role under former United boss Alex Ferguson for five seasons before leaving in 2013.

United parted company with Mourinho with the club in sixth spot in the Premier League having made their worst start to a season for 28 years, culminating in a limp 3-1 loss to rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The appointment of Solskjaer to inject some life into United in some ways mirrors his playing career at the club where he scored 126 goals between 1996 and 2007.

His most memorable contribution came in the 1999 Champions League final victory over Bayern Munich when he netted a stoppage-time winner.

“Manchester United is in my heart and it’s brilliant to be coming back in this role,” the 45-year-old former Cardiff City manager, said.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club.”