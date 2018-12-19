Pochettino the hot favourite for Man U job

London — Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino emerged on Tuesday as hot favourite to succeed Jose Mourinho.

Pochettino has been seen as a long-term target for United because of his preference for attacking football and nurturing young talent, neither of which has been much in evidence at United since the departure of Alex Ferguson in 2013.

The Argentine was offered at odds of 2/1 against — meaning one chance in three — within minutes of Mourinho’s sacking.

Pochettino is closely followed at 4/1 against by former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, who led the Spanish side to three successive Champions League titles.

However, rival bookmakers had former United defender Laurent Blanc emerging as the frontrunner with the betting evens, down from 12/1, ahead of Pochettino. The Frenchman spent two years at Old Trafford from 2001 and has been out of work since leaving Paris St Germain in 2016.

Former United midfielder Michael Carrick is quoted at 10/1, just behind former Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim, on 9/1. It may be strange for some United fans to countenance but former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is at 20/1, the same as Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.

Reuters