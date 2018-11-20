Baxter in selection plight for Paraguay

Fresh from their fortuitous draw with Nigeria at the weekend in a game that sent the Super Eagles on their way to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals and Bafana Bafana into a state of anxiety, SA face Paraguay in the Nelson Mandela Challenge match on Tuesday.

Last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Nigeria has put Bafana coach Stuart Baxter in something of a dilemma. He needs a positive result to lift the team, not to mention his standing with the fans and his bosses at the SA Football Association.

Does Baxter go with his strongest available line-up against the South Americans at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium, or will he give some fringe players a game?

In the big picture not beating Paraguay is unimportant, getting a result in Bafana’s final Afcon qualifier against Libya away in March is non-negotiable.

But before Baxter and his team contemplate the Libya showdown, there is Paraguay to face in the 24th edition of the Challenge. It will be the first time Bafana play Paraguay in the annual tournament, but not the first time SA take on South American opposition.

In the second challenge in 1995, Bafana drew 1-1 with Argentina. Doctor Khumalo had put Bafana one up with a superb strike from outside the box, but Argentina equalised with a soft penalty.