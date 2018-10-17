Sport / Soccer

FOOTBALL ICON

Birthday wishes flood in for Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung

17 October 2018 - 05:02 Ofentse Ratsie
Kaizer Motaung. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX
Kaizer Motaung. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX

Kaizer Chiefs legend Neil Tovey paid tribute to Kaizer Motaung on his 74th birthday on Tuesday‚ saying it must be pleasant for him to see how everything has come together since the club was founded.

Motaung‚ an SA football icon and leading figure in the sport, founded Chiefs in 1970 as a breakaway from Orlando Pirates‚ with the Glamour Boys going on to become the biggest club in SA and the Buccaneers’ fiercest rivals.

Tovey‚ a former Chiefs defender and Bafana Bafana’s 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winning captain‚ took to the club’s official website to congratulate Motaung on his birthday. "Kaizer doesn’t like people making too much of his birthday‚" said the Safa technical director. "People always say that a person gets wiser with each birthday‚ which would mean that we can still expect a lot of the man who founded Kaizer Chiefs 48 years ago.

"Kaizer built an empire‚ as that’s what the club is.

"It must be extremely pleasant for him to see how everything came together after the club was founded on January 7‚ 1970.

"Because when Kaizer Chiefs started‚ he probably never realised how big the club would become," Tovey said.

"Kaizer is a remarkable person and I wish that he will continue and continue to contribute to South African football.

"I wish him a healthy year‚ as that’s what is important in life."

Motaung was greeted by an ovation of singing workers on his arrival at Kaizer Chiefs’ village at Naturena‚ outside Soweto‚ on Tuesday.

Flooding social media with birthday wishes‚ celebrities and fans expressed their love.

Kaizer Chiefs have won the national Professional Soccer League five times.

Itumeleng Khune has new milestone in his sight after 40 Bafana clean sheets

Khune wins cap number 89‚ taking him level with long-time former Kaizer Chiefs teammate Siphiwe Tshabalala on the list of most decorated ...
Sport
1 day ago

Soweto giants set sights on Telkom

Pressure for Bucs, Chiefs coaches
Sport
2 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs can still win the league title‚ says coach Giovanni Solinas

Chiefs lost on Saturday to Polokwane City in an unexpected setback
Sport
7 days ago

Leonard Castro edges closer to Kaizer Chiefs return

If he does not make it back for that game‚ he is sure to feature in the derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday‚ October 27
Sport
7 days ago

Wits' coach Gavin Hunt happy that his players are unhappy

Gavin Hunt said it was a positive sign that his Bidvest Wits players were visibly disappointed after drawing 1-1 away at champions Mamelodi Sundowns ...
Sport
8 days ago

Chiefs coach Solinas pitches a loss excuse

Coach blames the bumpy‚ overly grassed pitch after Chiefs’ goalless Premiership draw
Sport
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Bafana are ready to thrash Seychelles
Sport / Soccer
2.
Usain Bolt fumes over drug test notice
Sport
3.
Kevin Anderson closing in on World Finals
Sport / Other Sport
4.
WP’s Wilco Louw braces for Blue Bulls fightback
Sport / Rugby
5.
Bumper All Blacks squad all part of World Cup ...
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.