Kaizer Chiefs legend Neil Tovey paid tribute to Kaizer Motaung on his 74th birthday on Tuesday‚ saying it must be pleasant for him to see how everything has come together since the club was founded.

Motaung‚ an SA football icon and leading figure in the sport, founded Chiefs in 1970 as a breakaway from Orlando Pirates‚ with the Glamour Boys going on to become the biggest club in SA and the Buccaneers’ fiercest rivals.

Tovey‚ a former Chiefs defender and Bafana Bafana’s 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winning captain‚ took to the club’s official website to congratulate Motaung on his birthday. "Kaizer doesn’t like people making too much of his birthday‚" said the Safa technical director. "People always say that a person gets wiser with each birthday‚ which would mean that we can still expect a lot of the man who founded Kaizer Chiefs 48 years ago.

"Kaizer built an empire‚ as that’s what the club is.

"It must be extremely pleasant for him to see how everything came together after the club was founded on January 7‚ 1970.

"Because when Kaizer Chiefs started‚ he probably never realised how big the club would become," Tovey said.

"Kaizer is a remarkable person and I wish that he will continue and continue to contribute to South African football.

"I wish him a healthy year‚ as that’s what is important in life."

Motaung was greeted by an ovation of singing workers on his arrival at Kaizer Chiefs’ village at Naturena‚ outside Soweto‚ on Tuesday.

Flooding social media with birthday wishes‚ celebrities and fans expressed their love.

Kaizer Chiefs have won the national Professional Soccer League five times.