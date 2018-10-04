Sport / Soccer

SOCCER

Highlands coach Da Gama keen to play Tendai Ndoro

04 October 2018 - 05:03 Marc Strydom
Owen da Gama. Picture: GALLO
Tendai Ndoro has shown great hunger in training since signing for Highlands Park last week as he aims to put his career back together at the promoted Premier Soccer League (PSL) club‚ Highlands coach Owen da Gama said.

Da Gama‚ speaking after his team’s 0-0 draw against Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday‚ said he believed Ndoro could help Highlands score a lot more goals than they have since returning to the PSL. Eighth-placed Highlands have drawn five of their seven matches in the PSL in 2018/2019 and won one‚ scoring six goals.

Ndoro, 33‚ will bring an attacking dimension to the team. The mobile Zimbabwean ace was the PSL’s second-highest scorer with 12 goals for Orlando Pirates in 2016/2017.

Ndoro can be deadly but also tends to be erratic. In 2016/2017 he raced to 11 goals in the first half of the season for Bucs‚ but then scored only once in the second half.

Ndoro, a player sometimes accused of playing more for himself than for his team, might have been mentally affected by last season’s Ajax Cape Town "Ndorogate" saga.

Da Gama insists that Ndoro’s attitude at Highlands has been excellent. "Nobody can really say what the future holds. But his attitude has been spot on.

"At training‚ even if he’s not playing in a friendly match‚ and he comes in with the second group‚ he gives it his all.

"So we are hoping that this partnership will work out well.

"We believe that Ndoro has taken a step backwards in order to move forwards. There were bigger teams that wanted him. But the nice thing is that Ndoro wanted to be with us.

"But what the future holds‚ I think that’s in Ndoro’s hands. And we are there to support him fully and show him all the confidence that we can give him."

Da Gama said Highlands need confirmation from the SA Football Association about whether Ndoro received a suspension after his ill-fated time at Ajax Cape Town.

Ajax were deducted points that saw them being relegated from the PSL due to fielding the striker‚ contravening a Fifa ruling that a player may only turn out for two teams in a season.

TimesLIVE

