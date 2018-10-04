Highlands coach Da Gama keen to play Tendai Ndoro

Ndoro, a player sometimes accused of playing more for himself than for his team, might have been mentally affected by last season’s Ajax Cape Town "Ndorogate" saga.

Da Gama insists that Ndoro’s attitude at Highlands has been excellent. "Nobody can really say what the future holds. But his attitude has been spot on.

"At training‚ even if he’s not playing in a friendly match‚ and he comes in with the second group‚ he gives it his all.

"So we are hoping that this partnership will work out well.

"We believe that Ndoro has taken a step backwards in order to move forwards. There were bigger teams that wanted him. But the nice thing is that Ndoro wanted to be with us.

"But what the future holds‚ I think that’s in Ndoro’s hands. And we are there to support him fully and show him all the confidence that we can give him."

Da Gama said Highlands need confirmation from the SA Football Association about whether Ndoro received a suspension after his ill-fated time at Ajax Cape Town.

Ajax were deducted points that saw them being relegated from the PSL due to fielding the striker‚ contravening a Fifa ruling that a player may only turn out for two teams in a season.

TimesLIVE