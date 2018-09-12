Tovey: what crisis?

Former Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey remains confident Stuart Baxter’s charges will qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Bafana’s disappointing 0-0 home draw with Libya has raised doubts about Bafana qualifying for the tournament in Cameroon in 2019, but Tovey‚ the SA Football Association’s (Safa’s) technical director‚ insists there is no need to push panic buttons yet.

“I don’t know why people are so aggrieved‚” Tovey said. “Yes, I understand that we need to start winning our home matches. But at the same time we are well on our way to qualification.

“I don’t know why everybody is getting so excited about not qualifying.”

The result at the weekend clearly demonstrated that Baxter’s team will have to work very hard if they are to line up against the continent’s best teams in June 2019.

Bafana are second on the Group E table behind leaders Libya‚ who head the standings on goal difference with four points after two matches.

Nigeria are third with three points after their 3-0 win over Seychelles at the weekend.

“There are two places up for grabs‚” said Tovey. “We’ve got to do the job against Seychelles and I’m sure that we will.

“That will give us 10 points and hopefully we can do the job and not get too far ahead of ourselves,” he said.

Tovey said there was no need to lose hope as Bafana did well when beating Nigeria away in 2017. “I don’t think we’re in a crisis,” he said.

TimesLIVE