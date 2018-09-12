Sport / Soccer

AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS

Tovey: what crisis?

12 September 2018 - 05:02 Sazi Hadebe
Neil Tovey. Picture: SOWETAN/VELI NHLAPO
Neil Tovey. Picture: SOWETAN/VELI NHLAPO

Former Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey remains confident Stuart Baxter’s charges will qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Bafana’s disappointing 0-0 home draw with Libya has raised doubts about Bafana qualifying for the tournament in Cameroon in 2019, but Tovey‚ the SA Football Association’s (Safa’s) technical director‚ insists there is no need to push panic buttons yet.

“I don’t know why people are so aggrieved‚” Tovey said. “Yes, I understand that we need to start winning our home matches. But at the same time we are well on our way to qualification.

“I don’t know why everybody is getting so excited about not qualifying.”

The result at the weekend clearly demonstrated that Baxter’s team will have to work very hard if they are to line up against the continent’s best teams in June 2019.

Bafana are second on the Group E table behind leaders Libya‚ who head the standings on goal difference with four points after two matches.

Nigeria are third with three points after their 3-0 win over Seychelles at the weekend.

“There are two places up for grabs‚” said Tovey. “We’ve got to do the job against Seychelles and I’m sure that we will.

“That will give us 10 points and hopefully we can do the job and not get too far ahead of ourselves,” he said.

Tovey said there was no need to lose hope as Bafana did well when beating Nigeria away in 2017. “I don’t think we’re in a crisis,” he said.

TimesLIVE

 

Why Stuart Baxter’s not surprised by Libya

‘I didn’t think we took advantage of the scraps,’ says the national coach
Sport
2 days ago

Stuart Baxter set to get his way

The national coach wants SA’s next two home Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers set for the FNB Stadium
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana, Boks on parade

Crucial games against Libya and Australia give national teams a crack at redemption after embarrassing losses
Sport
5 days ago

Africa Cup of Nations qualifier might not make it onto SABC on Saturday

The embattled SABC owes the South African Football Association R50m, and unless it gets at least a third of that, fans won’t get to watch Bafana ...
Sport
5 days ago

Bafana skipper Hlatshwayo backs Vincent Pule

The Bucs winger was called up on the strength of his hot run of form
Sport
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
TELFORD VICE: Chauvinist umpire doesn't excuse ...
Sport
2.
Serena's US Open meltdown - GOAT or spoiled brat?
Sport
3.
Angry Serena: I’m not a cheat
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Stuart Baxter set to get his way
Sport / Soccer
5.
Goofball to Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.