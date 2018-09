Kaizer Chiefs will extend their winless run to six games if they do not claim victory away against Cape Town City on Saturday‚ but fans of the ailing Soweto giants have endured this pain before in recent times.

Chiefs have made a difficult start to the new campaign under coach Giovanni Solinas‚ with just one win in eight matches and none in their past five.

Confirmation from chair Kaizer Motaung last week that the Italian was by no means the club’s first choice and that they had rather hoped to bring in their former boss Stuart Baxter, or at least two other tacticians instead‚ will not fill Chiefs fans with much confidence either.

But this poor run is nothing new for a side battling to restore former glories and they have had worse periods three times in the past two years. Chiefs went seven games without a win between March and April 2016‚ part of a run that included just a single victory (against University of Pretoria) in 12 games.

Worse was to follow the following season when they went eight games without a win between October and December 2016‚ before the run was finally broken by a 3-2 home success over Polokwane City in which Willard Katsande scored an injury-time winner.

That same season the side went six games without a win between April and May 2017‚ winning their final game of the season at home to Bidvest Wits to break the sequence.

Strangely‚ between those last two winless runs‚ the side played 13 matches‚ won 10 and drew the other three‚ showing excellent form.

A defiant Solinas spoke ahead of the international break about how useful the period would be for him to bed down his strategy.

“I am here now for only one and a half months. I don’t have a magic wand‚” he told reporters.

“There is‚ however‚ a lot of room for improvement and the Fifa international break will give us some time to work at training on certain aspects of our game.

“I believe in this team and I fully believe that‚ with time‚ we will get it right. I am optimistic about the future. The best of Kaizer Chiefs is coming.”

Chiefs can take some confidence from the fact that they won both matches against City last season.

TimesLIVE