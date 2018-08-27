Sport / Soccer

PREMIER LEAGUE

Is Chelsea for sale?

Owner hires investment bank to consider sale of Premier League team

27 August 2018 - 05:00 Agency Staff
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich. Picture: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich. Picture: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has hired an investment bank to consider the sale of his Premier League team Chelsea, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

A source at the club denied Abramovich plans any sale.

The Sunday Times said the move by the Russian follows his rejection of an offer to buy a minority stake in the club by US private equity firm Silver Lake Partners. Chelsea’s directors have brought in Joe Ravitch from the Raine Group, a bank that specialises in sport and technology, the newspaper said without citing its sources.

The source at Chelsea, who declined to be identified, said: "The club is not for sale. The owner is not thinking of selling the club."

A spokesperson for Abramovich in Moscow declined to comment on "market speculation".

Reuters

