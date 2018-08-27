PREMIER LEAGUE
Is Chelsea for sale?
Owner hires investment bank to consider sale of Premier League team
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has hired an investment bank to consider the sale of his Premier League team Chelsea, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.
A source at the club denied Abramovich plans any sale.
The Sunday Times said the move by the Russian follows his rejection of an offer to buy a minority stake in the club by US private equity firm Silver Lake Partners. Chelsea’s directors have brought in Joe Ravitch from the Raine Group, a bank that specialises in sport and technology, the newspaper said without citing its sources.
The source at Chelsea, who declined to be identified, said: "The club is not for sale. The owner is not thinking of selling the club."
A spokesperson for Abramovich in Moscow declined to comment on "market speculation".
Reuters
