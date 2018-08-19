Brighton stun Man United and Mourinho fumes

Brighton — Manchester United’s troubled start to the season took another unexpected twist as they lost limply 3-2 at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday with manager Jose Mourinho admitting they were punished for making too many mistakes.

Woeful defending led to two Brighton goals in two first-half minutes as 34-year-old Glenn Murray and Shane Duffy outsmarted United’s £117m back four to demonstrate why Mourinho had sought to upgrade it.

Eric Bailly was particularly exposed and, having conceded a needless corner that led to Duffy’s first Premier League goal, he blundered in to foul Pascal Gross, who put away the penalty via David de Gea’s leg on the stroke of halftime.

Although Romelu Lukaku had earlier reduced the deficit with a trademark header, United looked ill-equipped to mount a comeback and were often second best to the ball.

Paul Pogba’s injury-time penalty, after Marouane Fellaini was brought down, made the scoreline closer than the match itself with Mourinho admitting that his side deserved to lose.

"We made big mistakes and were punished," Mourinho said.

"The accumulation of those mistakes, and the fact that they were punished by goals, gave confidence to Brighton."

Many of Mourinho’s stars, including World Cup winner Pogba, new signing Fred and French forward Anthony Martial, were anonymous for long periods, but the boss refused to criticise individuals.

"I don’t want to go in that direction," Mourinho said.

"Last season when I was critical of my team and was debating openly of the performances I was criticised for being too open about my players.

"I will be open when they are doing well. I cannot criticise the desire of my players."

France midfielder Pogba took blame for his lethargic display, admitting he had been well below his best.

"I’m disappointed, with my performance and the team performance. We didn’t deserve to win," Pogba said. "I will always try. I know I lost a lot of balls which shouldn’t happen."

Questioning United’s desire, Pogba said Brighton had wanted the points more.

"Maybe we didn’t have the attitude to break them. That’s a lesson we have to keep in mind," Pogba said.

Brighton’s Murray said their 3-1 win at home over United last season gave them confidence that they could spring yet another surprise.

"It was all about the balls being played in to me, I got quality support," he said.

