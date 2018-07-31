Mamelodi Sundowns striker Bongi Ntuli is on trial at top Swedish side Djurgardens as he looks to seal a short-term loan move to Europe.

Ntuli has been deemed surplus to requirements by Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and is hoping to secure a transfer in this window until the end of the Swedish season in November and‚ if all goes well‚ beyond that.

He has until the close of the Swedish transfer window on August 11 to win over Djurgardens coach Özcan Melkemichel as the club seeks to add to their forward stocks.

"We have a good relationship with Mamelodi Sundowns.

"Bongi has properties that he can show almost immediately‚" Djurgardens sporting director Bosse Andersson said.

"Sundowns contacted me [about Ntuli] and we have had some success stories with them [South African players] before.

"There was interest from other clubs but I spoke to Pitso and the club management and we agreed that we would be able to borrow Bongi on favourable terms.

"He’s fast‚ likes to be in the box and works hard.

"It is clear that he sees this as a kick to have this opportunity and we have time left before the transfer window closes.

"We’ll see if this might be an option for the short term in the fall‚ but there is an opportunity to discuss the future too."

Djurgardens are no strangers to South African talent having had the likes of Lance Davids‚ Mark and Mihlali Mayambela‚ and Siyabonga Nomvethe on their books previously.

Recently the club sold Mihlali Mayambela to Portuguese league side Faranse.

Ntuli joined Sundowns in 2014 and has played just two games for them since then. He has spent every season since out on loan‚ first to AmaZulu and then Platinum Stars for the last three campaigns.

The 27-year-old, who was born in Pietermartizburg, has 38 goals in 115 starts in the Premier Soccer League.

TimesLIVE