Mamelodi Sundowns must rediscover their form for Friday’s African Champions League home clash with AS Togo-Port or face the embarrassment of an early exit from the competition they won two years ago.

Sundowns‚ who like to bill themselves as one of the leading clubs on the continent‚ have earned just two points from their opening three pool games.

Just a single victory in their last seven competitive matches in all competitions paints the picture of a side that has lost its efficiency. Failure to get a win on Friday would add to the pressure on coach Pitso Mosimane.

With the money that the club has invested in players in the past few years‚ failure at this stage of the competition would be viewed in a dim light‚ especially in a pool that should hold no great fear outside of the presence of defending champions Wydad Casablanca.

Mosimane is shrewd enough to know all of that and he will have been as angry as many supporters at their limp performances of late.

"We must win‚ nothing else. Win or go home. It’s as simple as that. Otherwise you’ll be hoping that others lose and it’s no longer in your hands‚" Mosimane said.

"It’s in our hands‚ we can get five points and you never know what is going to happen in Casablanca."

