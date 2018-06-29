Sport / Soccer

Adidas aims for Midas touch at Cup

29 June 2018 - 05:13 Agency Staff
Frankfurt — German sporting goods maker Adidas says it expects to sell about 8-million football shirts in 2018 even after former champions Germany’s shock exit from the World Cup.

"Of course we’re disappointed, but that’s sport. We’re sponsors, we’re there in good and in bad moments," an Adidas spokeswoman said.

"Together [with Germany] we’ve become world champions four times and European champions three times in the past," she said.

Bavaria-based Adidas sponsors 12 teams taking part in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, six of which have qualified for the knockout stage: Russia, Sweden, Mexico, Spain, Argentina and Belgium. Colombia and Japan also made it past the group games.

The firm expects combined sales of all its sponsored teams’ kits to reach about 8-million, more than during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Looking to competitors, US-based Nike has England, Brazil, Croatia, Portugal and France among its remaining line-up.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Puma is hoping its leaping-cat ensign will bring luck to Switzerland, Uruguay and Senegal.

AFP

