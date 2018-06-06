Liverpool keeper Karius was concussed in final, medics say

Sport / Soccer

Los Angeles — Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius suffered a concussion shortly before the blunders which gifted Real Madrid their Champions League final crown, two doctors who examined the shotstopper say.

A statement from American doctors Ross Zafonte and Lenore Herget says Karius underwent a comprehensive examination at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on May 31, five days after Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev.

"After carefully reviewing game film and integrating a detailed history… physical examination and objective metrics, we have concluded that Mr Karius sustained a concussion during the match on May 26," Zafonte and Herget said.

Karius had complained to match officials in the 49th minute that he had been elbowed in a clash with Madrid defender Sergio Ramos which went unpunished.

Two minutes later, Karius committed a howler when he attempted to throw a pass out to the Liverpool defence only for it to go straight to Real striker Karim Benzema for the opening goal of the final.

Karius also erred with Real’s third goal, fumbling Gareth Bale’s long-range shot into his own net to complete a miserable night for the German keeper.

Zafonte and Herget said it was possible the concussion had affected his performance.

"At the time of our evaluation, Mr Karius’s principal residual symptoms and objective signs suggested that visual spatial dysfunction existed and likely occurred immediately following the event.

"Additional symptomatic and objectively noted areas of dysfunction also persisted. It could be possible that such deficits would affect performance."

Karius had shown a "significant and steady improvement since the concussive event".

"We expect him to make a full recovery based on the results of the examination. We have encouraged vigilance and an emphasis on safety in his eventual return to full activity."

