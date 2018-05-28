Sport / Soccer

GOALKEEPER’S NIGHTMARE

I let them down, says tearful Loris Karius

28 May 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Loris Karius. Picture: REUTERS
Loris Karius. Picture: REUTERS

Kiev — Heartbroken Loris Karius has apologised to Liverpool’s shattered stars after his costly mistakes condemned the Reds to defeat in the Champions League against Real Madrid.

Karius gifted Real victory as he threw the ball against Madrid striker Karim Benzema in a bizarre opening goal.

The 24-year-old German capped a wretched night when he allowed Gareth Bale’s long-range effort to slip into the net for the third goal even though the shot was straight at him.

Karius was in tears at the final whistle and none of Liverpool’s frustrated players stopped to console him on the pitch.

He walked over to Liverpool’s fans to hold his hands up in an attempted apology before publicly saying sorry to his teammates and the club after the match.

"I lost my team the game. I’m sorry for everyone — from the team, from the whole club — that the mistakes cost dearly," Karius told TalkSport.

"If I could go back in time, I would. I feel sorry for my team. I know I let them down.

"It’s very hard right now but that’s the life of a goalkeeper. These goals cost us the title."

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Ray Clemence said Karius had made "two horrendous errors at vital times in the game and he has to live with that".

"He’s got the whole summer to think about it and when you make mistakes in massive games like that they will be with you for the rest of your life, because people will remember them and keep reminding you of them," Clemence told BBC Radio on Sunday.

AFP

