Ajax Cape Town are continuing the legal fight in the Tendai Ndoro case even after another setback on Friday when their urgent application to halt the end-of-season Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion-relegation play-offs was dismissed.

Ajax owner Ari Efstathiou was meeting his legal team on Monday as the club prepared written arguments in the high court review of the arbitration they lost earlier in May. He will be making public comment later this week‚ the club said.

Advocate William Mokhari found the club guilty of using an ineligible Ndoro and docked the club points‚ effectively relegating Ajax directly down to the National First Division‚ and allowing Platinum Stars to take their place in the play-offs.

Ajax took that arbitration ruling by the high court for a review. A decision is expected only in the first week of June, after the play-offs between Stars‚ Black Leopards and Jomo Cosmos have been concluded.

Should the review find that Mokhari acted incorrectly‚ then the PSL could find itself in an unprecedented pickle‚ forced to either conduct the play-offs again or find another solution in the impasse.

If the review of Mokhari’s arbitration is found to be without fault‚ then Ajax plan to head to the Court of Arbitration in Sport‚ where they can ask for an urgent hearing of their case.

TimesLIVE