Sport / Soccer

PREMIER LEAGUE FINALE

Liverpool secure Euro league spot

14 May 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield, Britain, May 13 2018. Picture: REUTERS
London — Liverpool cruised back into the Champions League next season by easing past Brighton 4-0 on Sunday as Mohamed Salah set a Premier League record of 32 goals in a 38-game season.

Salah, Dejan Lovren, Dominic Solanke and Andy Robertson were on target at Anfield as Liverpool finished with a five-point advantage over fifth-placed Chelsea, who were beaten 3-0 at Newcastle.

Arsene Wenger’s final match in charge of Arsenal ended in a 1-0 victory at Huddersfield Town. The decisive goal came when striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang slid in at the back post to convert a low cross from Aaron Ramsey.

Arsenal ended the season in sixth place, their lowest finish during Wenger’s 22 years at the north London club.

Swansea City’s seven- season stay in the Premier League came to an end as the Welsh side joined West Brom and Stoke in being relegated to the Championship.

Needing to beat Stoke, Southampton to lose to Manchester City and a 10-goal swing in goal difference in their favour, Swansea were realistically relegated when Huddersfield guaranteed their survival by holding Chelsea on Wednesday.

However, a 2-1 home defeat to Stoke sealed their fate.

A 94th-minute winner from Gabriel Jesus gave Manchester City a 1-0 win over Southampton to ensure they became the first team to reach 100 points in a Premier League season.

A classic end-of-season sizzler saw Tottenham say farewell to their temporary Wembley home by coming back from 3-1 down to beat Leicester 5-4 and secure third place.

AFP, Reuters

