Sport / Soccer

FRENCH FOOTBALL

Keagan Dolly hits his target with sublime strike

08 May 2018 - 05:30 Nick Said
Keagan Dolly. Picture: BACKPAGE PIX/SAMUEL SHIVAMBU
Keagan Dolly has broken his goal-scoring duck in France with a sublime strike of the highest quality to help his Ligue 1 side Montpellier to victory over Nantes.

It was a high point on a weekend of both joy and disappointment for SA’s overseas brigade at the business end of their respective seasons.

Dolly picked up the ball 40m from goal‚ drove towards the Nantes box and chipped over the goalkeeper for his first goal since his move to Europe 16 months ago.

The victory keeps Montpellier’s hopes of qualifying for the Europa League alive‚ though they need to make up a five-point gap on Stade Rennes with two matches remaining.

Lebo Mothiba started for Lille as they claimed a precious 3-2 away victory at fellow strugglers Toulouse to move out of the relegation zone.

Bongani Zungu started for Amiens as they held champions Paris St Germain to a 2-2 draw‚ while Lebogang Phiri was a second-half substitute for Guingamp in their 3-1 loss at Dijon.

In England‚ Tom Barkhuizen came on for Preston North End as their bid to reach the promotion play-offs in the Championship failed despite a 2-1 home win over Burton Albion.

Preston fell two points short of Derby County in the final play-off position‚ knowing that had they managed just one more victory in the season they would have had a shot at promotion.

Kamohelo Mokotjo played the full game for Brentford as they drew 1-1 with Hull City‚ their play-off hopes dashed the week before.

