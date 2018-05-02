Sport / Soccer

CAPE TOWN CITY

Benni ponders his future at Cape Town City

02 May 2018 - 05:30 Mark Gleeson
Benni McCarthy. Picture: SUPPLIED
Benni McCarthy. Picture: SUPPLIED

So is Benni McCarthy staying or is he going?

The future of the rookie coach at Cape Town City is unclear, even though he still has another year on his contract.

An imminent departure by the 40-year-old back to his family in Scotland could be on the cards as he has struggled to deal with interference from club boss John Comitis‚ according to insiders‚ and is battling with living on his own in the Cape.

And after City finished their home programme in this season’s Premiership with a 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates at the weekend‚ McCarthy further muddied the waters as he reviewed the season.

He said he felt that had City taken their chances they might have finished as high as second place in the standings.

"But next season I will come back one year wiser‚" he added‚ prompting a question seeking confirmation of his return.

"What I am saying is that I’ll be a year wiser and I’ve had an experience. I won’t be a first timer coach. I will have had one year of learning experience and what it’s like to manage a team‚ so next season…

"Don’t quote me on anything please because you know in football things change very quickly‚ very suddenly. I don’t want people putting things in my mouth‚ saying ‘you say this’ and ‘you said that’.

"All I’m saying is that if I’m still coaching next season… if I’m there… then I’ll be a year wiser."

TimesLIVE

