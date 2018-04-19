Kenya backs Morocco in 2026 World Cup bid

Nairobi — Kenya has joined the ranks of African nations backing Morocco’s bid to host the 2026 Fifa World Cup, its federation chief said on Wednesday.

Morocco is hoping to become only the second African country to host the World Cup after SA in 2010, but faces a stiff challenge from a joint Canada-Mexico-US bid when the vote is held in Moscow at the Fifa Congress on June 13.

"Kenya will be firmly behind Morocco’s bid for the 2026 World Cup, since the whole of Africa is for Morocco," Football Kenya Federation chief Nick Mwendwa told a visiting delegation from Morocco, led by Nigerian former international striker Daniel Amokachi.

"We have worked closely with the Moroccan Football Federation since we came into office in 2016," said Mwendwa.

The country has already received backing from many African countries, including SA, Egypt, Nigeria, Tunisia and Ghana, while France, Russia and Iraq have also expressed their support.

Though Morocco is considered a long shot, Amokachi believes that it stands a chance after being unsuccessful in the past. Morocco made unsuccessful bids to host the tournaments for 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010.

The country was second to the US for 1994, behind France for 1998 and just lost out to SA for the 2010 tournament.

"It took our continent a hundred years to host the World Cup. Morocco is a capable country to host the tournament in 2026 since it has all the infrastructure," said Amokachi.

AFP, Reuters