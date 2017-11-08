Moyes has ‘point to prove’ at West Ham

London — West Ham named former Everton and Manchester United boss David Moyes as their new manager on Tuesday after sacking Slaven Bilic following a string of poor results that left the club mired in the Premier League relegation zone.

The Hammers parted company with Bilic on Monday, two days after a 4-1 loss at home to Liverpool convinced co-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold the club needed a change of direction to stop the rot.

Moyes, who said he had a "point to prove", has been given an initial six-month contract with a clear brief to pull the club away from relegation trouble and his future will be evaluated at the end of the season.

"We need somebody with experience, knowledge of the Premier League and the players in it, and we believe David is the right man to turn things around and get the best out of the players at the club," Sullivan said.

"He is highly regarded and respected within the game and will bring fresh ideas, organisation and enthusiasm."

Moyes, 54, has been out of management since he resigned from his post at Sunderland at the end of last season after failing to prevent the northeast club being relegated from the Premier League.

He managed Everton for 11 years from 2002 before leaving the club to replace Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, but was dismissed after just 10 months in charge.

Despite his failure at United and a disappointing stint in Spain with Real Sociedad, the Hammers are backing the Scot to help shore up a leaky defence as well as getting the best out of summer signings Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez.

"Do I have a point to prove? Yes, I think I do," he told the club website. "I’ve managed five clubs since starting at Preston and then going to Everton.

"My period at United is well-documented and I did something I have always wanted to do by experiencing management abroad, with Real Sociedad."

Moyes took training on Tuesday and has almost a fortnight to get to know his new players, with his first match in charge at Watford on November 19.

