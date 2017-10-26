Sport / Soccer

WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

Baxter faces selection poser ahead of crucial Senegal games

26 October 2017 - 05:30 Marc Strydom
Stuart Baxter. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Stuart Baxter. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and striker Tokelo Rantie are expected to return when Stuart Baxter names his squad on Thursday for November’s must-win World Cup qualifiers against Senegal.

Baxter is unlikely to make wholesale changes from the squad that beat Burkina Faso 3-1 at FNB Stadium on October 7.

Hlatshwayo was out injured and Baxter had a makeshift defence against Burkina.

The Bidvest Wits captain made a return to action for his club in Sunday’s 1-0 Premiership win against Baroka FC in Polokwane‚ although he was booked and picked up an immediate one-game suspension.

Hlatshwayo will miss Wits’s Telkom Knockout last-16 clash against Free State Stars at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday but can return for the Clever Boys’ home league game against Chippa United on November 1.

Baxter will hope his captain can get a run in that match as Hlatshwayo, who sat out most of October, will be in need of game time. The defender, who picked up a knee injury in training, pulled out a day before Wits’s 1-0 win against Orlando Pirates on September 23.

Hlatshwayo’s return might raise a selection poser for Baxter. Clayton Daniels and Morgan Gould put in a solid shift as the coach’s central defensive pairing against Burkina‚ in a match where Bafana bounced back from disastrous back-to-back 2-1 defeats against Cape Verde.

Those results‚ then the win against Burkina‚ have left Bafana needing to beat Senegal twice — in Polokwane on November 10 and Dakar on November 14 — to top Group D and qualify for Russia 2018.

Injuries meant Baxter had to field a defence against Burkina that retained just two players — Gould and left-back Sifiso Hlanti — from the loss against Cape Verde a month before.

On the coach’s injured list‚ Hlatshwayo’s Wits centre-back teammate Buhle Mkhwanazi and Kaizer Chiefs right-back Ramahlwe Mphahlele remain on the sidelines.

Rantie was dropped for the Burkina game because the striker would be suspended at Turkish club Genclerbirligi and would have lacked match practice. He has played three games since‚ two as a substitute and one starting‚ including coming off the bench and setting up the winner in Genclerbirligi’s home 2-1 win in the Ankara club’s big match against Istanbul rivals Besiktas on October 13.

However, the striker was not in the squad for Genclerbirligi’s 3-3 draw away against Akhisar Belediyespor on Saturday.

The South African Football Association (Safa) has lodged an appeal against the suspension of Bafana central midfielder Bongani Zungu‚ who it believes was incorrectly red-carded against Burkina.

Even if Safa is successful‚ Andile Jali will remain suspended in that key area. Baxter might opt for the impressively improving SuperSport United Under-20 international Teboho Mokoena as cover.

TimesLIVE

Chiefs, Pirates out to break trophy drought

For Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, it is a competition that could end the Soweto giants’ unprecedented run without a trophy
Sport
1 day ago

Tinkler’s team lose the fear

SuperSport will win biggest ever payday in club’s history if they successfully negotiate their way around Mazembe
Sport
2 days ago

Slaven Bilic seeks respite from his woes

The West Ham manager under serious pressure after Ronald Koeman’s sacking
Sport
2 days ago

United not as fluid as Spurs or City — Ince

Midfielder Tom Ince started the game at the John Smith’s Stadium as Huddersfield ended the Manchester side’s unbeaten start to the season
Sport
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Beast’s ‘heir’ ready for key final tussle
Sport / Rugby
2.
Chiefs, Pirates out to break trophy drought
Sport / Soccer
3.
WP ready to roll in Durban clash
Sport / Rugby
4.
Two Sascoc probes ‘wasteful’
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Birkett at the double in China
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Prices cut for Bafana Bafana’s do-or-die match
Sport / Soccer

Sadio Mané in Senegal squad to face SA
Sport / Soccer

Bafana Bafana climb six places in Fifa rankings after win against Burkina Faso
Sport / Soccer

Senegal soccer star Sadio Mane's injury lifts SA
Sport / Soccer

Portugal and France head for 2018 World Cup finals in Russia
Sport / Soccer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.