Sport / Soccer

WORLD CUP

Holland ‘need a miracle’ to make 2018 World Cup finals

10 October 2017 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Amsterdam — Unless the Netherlands can beat Sweden by a seven-goal margin on Tuesday, the inventors of the beautiful game will be absent from the 2018 World Cup finals.

Having missed the cut for Euro 2016, the Netherlands sit third in Group A and can make the play-offs only with a high-scoring win over second-placed Sweden after a poor start to their campaign.

However, coach Dick Advocaat, who took over from Danny Blind four games ago, is in no mood to concede defeat.

"Seven-nil is possible," he claimed. "Sweden have just beaten Luxembourg 8-0 so why can’t we do the same to them?"

Veteran Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben takes a more realistic line. "Mathematically it’s still possible of course, but we need a miracle."

Bafana victory thanks to shrink's advice, say coach and Khune

The one big point that he said was missing was that he wanted the players’ minds to be much on the ‘here and now’
Sport
1 day ago

That miracle will have to be achieved without fading 33-year-old Wesley Sneijder, who has been a cornerstone of much of their past success but whose current form is deemed not good enough by Advocaat.

Robben, Sneijder and Robin Van Persie led the way for the Netherlands in their celebrated orange shirts, romping to the 2010 final in SA only to be narrowly beaten by Spain.

At the Brazil World Cup in 2014 they ripped Spain apart and made a fine run to the semifinals and another narrow defeat, this time by Argentina.

AFP

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Morkel and Gibson due for a chat over a Cup
Sport / Cricket
2.
Baxter calls off Bafana camp early
Sport / Soccer
3.
Scramble to join Sharks in semis
Sport / Rugby
4.
What the Boks did right
Sport
5.
SA cock-a-hoop but know tough ones lie ahead
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Bafana victory thanks to shrink's advice, say coach and Khune
Sport

Bafana score just what head doctor ordered
Sport / Soccer

Alex Iwobi's goal sends Nigeria to World Cup in Russia
Sport / Soccer

Keeper Khune pinpoints Bafana’s problem
Sport

England lucky to have ‘hot’ Kane, says Hart
Sport / Soccer

Baxter knows only a miracle can save Bafana now
Sport / Soccer

From ridiculous to sublime, Tite lifts Brazil into confidence zone
Sport / Soccer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.