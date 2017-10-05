Sport / Soccer

England lucky to have ‘hot’ Kane, says Hart

05 October 2017 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Harry Kane. Picture: REUTERS
Harry Kane. Picture: REUTERS

London — Harry Kane is on a Premier League goal-scoring streak and the England striker has already established himself as a top player regardless of his season’s tally, says goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Kane, who is set to lead the line for England in their World Cup qualifier against Slovenia on Thursday, has scored six goals in seven league games and five times in the Champions League for Tottenham Hotspur.

The 24-year-old’s brace against Malta swelled his haul for club and country to 13 goals in September, a feat that has raised Kane’s stock in international soccer.

"Whether he keeps his form, scores 40 goals or ends up with 20, he is still a top player and we are lucky to have him," England goalkeeper Hart said.

"Right now, Harry is hot. He has [Mauricio] Pochettino, one of the hottest managers in the world, who regards him highly and there are reasons for that.

"Harry will keep being Harry and he will keep scoring goals. As long as he is in my team … I want that to continue."

