From ridiculous to sublime, Tite lifts Brazil into confidence zone

Sao Paulo — Little more than a year has gone by since Tite took over as coach of a Brazil side still reeling from embarrassing exits in the World Cup and Copa America, but in that short time, he has transformed the team into favourites for Russia 2018.

No one could have imagined just how influential the former Corinthians coach would be, but nine wins in 10 World Cup qualifiers are just reward for a return to the form that won them a record five World Cup titles.

"There is no questioning the enormous quality of Brazil’s players, Tite and backroom staff," the normally cautious former World Cup winner Tostao wrote before the final two qualifiers against Bolivia and Chile.

"The team is ready."

"We are strengthening, consolidating and growing," Tite said when announcing his squad for this week’s games. "We’re not in the comfort zone stage, but rather a confidence zone stage."

He has retained several players who misfired under Luiz Felipe Scolari during the 2014 World Cup and his successor Dunga, but he transformed the team’s front line with the introduction of attack-minded youngsters Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus. In midfield, he recalled Paulinho and Renato Augusto, his former charges at Corinthians.