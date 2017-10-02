Sport / Soccer

FOOTBALL

Gunners cruise to home win

02 October 2017 - 07:55 Agency Staff
Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny in action with Brighton’s Davy Propper at the Emirates Stadium, London on October 1, 2017 Picture: ACTION IMAGES via REUTERS/TONY O’BRIEN
Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny in action with Brighton’s Davy Propper at the Emirates Stadium, London on October 1, 2017 Picture: ACTION IMAGES via REUTERS/TONY O’BRIEN

London — Arsenal maintained their perfect home record this season by comfortably beating Brighton 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the English Premier League’s early kickoff on Sunday.

Manager Arsene Wenger made nine changes from the line-up that excelled in the Europa League on Thursday, but Arsenal started at the same high-octane level.

Arsenal took the lead on 16 minutes when Nacho Monreal struck the ball firmly through a sea of bodies in the Brighton penalty area. A moment of brilliance from Alexis Sanchez, who backheeled the ball deftly in the penalty area, set up the second for Alex Iwobi on 56 minutes.

• Everton manager Ronald Koeman shrugged off questions over his future and defended his players’ commitment after his team suffered a 1-0 home defeat by Burnley on Sunday.

Everton struggled to find any real fluency but the Dutchman said their attitude could not be questioned. "I can’t complain about my players today."

• In the late game Newcastle and Liverpool played to a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park with Joselu equalising for Newcastle after Coutinho had given Liverpool the lead.

Reuters

