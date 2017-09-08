De Sa and Middendorp contenders to coach Platinum Stars

Ernst Middendorp and Roger de Sa have emerged as the frontrunners to replace Peter Butler at Platinum Stars.

An insider told Business Day the Stars board has met the beleaguered Butler in Rustenburg on Wednesday night and the club is expected to make an announcement at the weekend.

"The board met with him [Butler] on Wednesday night and what is left now is for an official announcement on his sacking‚" the insider said.

"The board has decided to act swiftly before things get worse because the players are not responding to him."

If Stars’ preferred choice to take over the reins is De Sa‚ he will be on the bench when they return to league action against SuperSport United in Atteridgeville on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE