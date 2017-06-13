City set to get the ‘Benni factor’

Cape Town City have called a media conference for Tuesday at which they are expected to unveil former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy as their new head coach.

McCarthy has been in discussions with City over the role vacated by Eric Tinkler last week‚ and Business Day understands there are just a few loose ends to tie up before his appointment is confirmed.

It would be a first head coach role for the 39-year-old‚ who has previously worked as an assistant at Belgian club Sint-Truiden alongside head coach Chris O’Loughlin.

Club owner John Comitis, while not commenting on the appointment, has hinted that he is looking at a coach from outside the current crop of Premier Soccer League bosses.

"The new coach will be of the same mind [as Tinkler] in terms of the type of players we have purchased and the way Cape Town City wants to play‚" Comitis said.