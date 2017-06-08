Russia prepares for World Cup warm-up

Moscow — Russia has boosted security and scrambled to finish an $800m stadium as it banks on the eight-nation Confederations Cup to demonstrate its readiness to host the 2018 World Cup.

Russia will showcase four of its 12 World Cup venues in a two-week tournament kicking off on June 17 that will feature world champions Germany, the various regional champions and the host country.

Russia, now a record low 63rd in the Fifa world rankings, have experienced upheaval with three managers in the past two years. But the country hopes to present itself as an able host in a far-flung tournament that will test the security and logistics of its soccer infrastructure.

The tournament, to be held in Moscow, St Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan, is also meant to help ensure the 2018 World Cup in President Vladimir Putin’s Russia runs smoothly as he faces political isolation over the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

Since clashes between Russian and English fans tarnished the European championship in France in 2016, Putin has approved legislation that toughens punishments for violence at sporting events as part of a broader crackdown on hooliganism.

The authorities say the Confederations Cup’s ticketing system, which requires ticket holders to apply for a personalised fan-ID, will ensure that fans are screened and hooligans kept well away.

A decree signed by Putin last month sparked outrage among Kremlin critics after it imposed tighter restrictions on public gatherings and limited the use of airspace and waterways over a 42-day period covering the Confederations Cup.

The decree also requires that foreigners be registered with Russian authorities within one day of their arrival in Russia.

The limits on public gatherings mean that all rallies, pickets and protests unrelated to soccer in the host cities’ regions can take place only at times and locations approved by the authorities.

