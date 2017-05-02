Wits on target, blow the title race wide open

Fasten your seatbelts for a spine-tingling finish to the season as champions Mamelodi Sundowns and determined pretenders Bidvest Wits as well as Cape Town City battle it out for the premiership title.

All three sides were in action on Monday and provided twists and turns to the title race that would not have been out of place in a Brazilian soap opera.

Wits and Sundowns met in a top-of-the-table league showdown at Bidvest Stadium and produced a display that served as a delectable appetiser to look forward to in the final weeks of the campaign.

And while Wits won 1-0 to go top of the log, Sundowns were not disgraced and gave warning that they will not give up their title without a fight.

Wits (51 points) are one point clear of second-placed Sundowns and the two have five games remaining.

After going at each other in a tension-riddled first half, Wits finally broke the deadlock after Ben Motshwari benefited from a Sifiso Myeni cross and powered home a beautiful header that beat Downs goalkeeper Denis Onyango in the 42nd minute.

Downs could have equalised almost immediately. Themba Zwane’s shot beat Wits goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs, but hit the upright.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt and his bench would have been relieved to be up at the break as Sundowns were starting to turn the screws with Percy Tau, in particular, prominent.

You could have cut the tension with a knife in the second half and it was no surprise that the two sides finished with 10 men after second-half substitutes Fares Hachi and Wits’ Daine Klate were sent off for second bookable offences.

The 5pm start meant Sundowns and Wits knew exactly what they needed to do after title rivals City faltered against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium earlier.

City were beaten 1-0 by United courtesy of a lone strike from Kurt Lentjies that turned the title race on its head.

City missed an opportunity to reclaim top spot, if only for a couple of hours, and will be kicking themselves after failing to deliver a psychological blow to their rivals. City are third on 49 points.

Sundowns will look back at this game and wonder what could have been had they made better use of their chances.

The Brazilians should have opened the scoring in the 15th minute after Tau peeled away from his markers with the stealth of a ninja inside the box and then delivered an inviting ground shot that flashed across the face of goal.

Wits woke up after that let-off and started to take the game to Downs, with Mogakolodi Ngele plugging away and making a nuisance of himself.

Tau should have scored in the 26th minute after a cross from Khama Billiat snaked above his outstretched foot and out of play, to Wits goalkeeper Josephs’ relief.

Sundowns face struggling Platinum Stars at Loftus on Thursday, while Wits will host unpredictable Orlando Pirates at Bidvest Stadium on the same day.

