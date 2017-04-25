We just have to keep on winning, boasts Komphela

The glowing embers of discontent were unmistakable in the stands at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday night, and Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela will be desperate to prevent them from blowing into a raging bushfire.

Chiefs’ defeat to SuperSport United in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup has suddenly turned the screws on the coach as the league title is now Amakhosi’s last chance for silverware this season.

"We went into the match [against SuperSport] knowing that we have it in our hands‚" Komphela said.

"And unfortunately, nobody will remember that we missed a penalty in extra time‚ and that we missed a penalty in the shootout.

"Now turning all that to the league championship‚ the sad part of it is that we still have to depend on other people dropping points.