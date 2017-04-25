We just have to keep on winning, boasts Komphela

The glowing embers of discontent were unmistakable in the stands at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday night, and Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela will be desperate to prevent them from blowing into a raging bushfire.
Chiefs’ defeat to SuperSport United in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup has suddenly turned the screws on the coach as the league title is now Amakhosi’s last chance for silverware this season.
"We went into the match [against SuperSport] knowing that we have it in our hands‚" Komphela said.
"And unfortunately, nobody will remember that we missed a penalty in extra time‚ and that we missed a penalty in the shootout.
"Now turning all that to the league championship‚ the sad part of it is that we still have to depend on other people dropping points.
"So, it’s all about now having to change focus and hope that somebody else will drop their points. But we have no margin for error," Komphela said.
"We just have to keep winning our matches. The first one is now on Tuesday.
"And on the back of this‚ the biggest challenge would be how do you lift the players up and help them refocus and look ahead to the championship."
Komphela has led a pretty charmed life since the beginning of the year, not having to deal with the angry fans who attended Chiefs’ games at the end of 2016, bent on making life difficult for him.
The Chiefs coach will need to send out the message that he still has things under control when his side play leaders Cape Town City in a tricky league match in Cape Town on Tuesday.
The third-placed Chiefs are a point behind the leaders and a victory in Cape Town will go a long way towards calming the grumblings that greeted the defeat to SuperSport.
Given that Chiefs face the possibility of finishing a second season in a row without a trophy while City are starting to believe they can win a maiden league title‚ Tuesday night’s showdown could be an explosive affair.
Komphela conceded that the trip to Cape Town would not be easy, given City’s tenacity under coach Eric Tinkler.
‘‘They are lethal on the transition. They are set up nicely and they know how to screen‚ and once they get the ball, they come straight at you‚" he said.
"That’s one thing you need to be careful about. And we need to be careful that our game model does not play into their hands."
Fellow title challengers Wits (second in the standings) and Mamelodi Sundowns (fourth) will all be in action on a night when even a draw could prove costly to the chasing sides.
As Komphela himself rightfully pointed out a couple of days ago: ‘‘It’s squeaky bum time."
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.