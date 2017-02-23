Let Brazilians’ success trickle down to Bafana

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana believes his team can play the positive role Barcelona did for 2010 World Cup winners Spain by transferring their club success to national side Bafana Bafana.

African champions Sundowns wrapped up one more continental trophy on Saturday with their 1-0 2017 Caf Super Cup victory against TP Mazembe at Loftus Versfeld. The victory confirmed that Caf’s team of the year that had the coach of the year in Pitso Mosimane and locally based player of the year in Denis Onyango‚ were, without doubt, the best club side in Africa in 2016.

Kekana urged whoever takes over as the new Bafana coach from sacked Shakes Mashaba to pick Sundowns players so they can similarly influence the national team’s fortunes. "I think it is always important as players to influence the national team‚" Downs and Bafana defensive midfielder Kekana said.

"If you look at Spain back in the day‚ the Barcelona team was winning everything and that used to influence their national team," he said.