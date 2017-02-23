Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana believes his team can play the positive role Barcelona did for 2010 World Cup winners Spain by transferring their club success to national side Bafana Bafana.
African champions Sundowns wrapped up one more continental trophy on Saturday with their 1-0 2017 Caf Super Cup victory against TP Mazembe at Loftus Versfeld. The victory confirmed that Caf’s team of the year that had the coach of the year in Pitso Mosimane and locally based player of the year in Denis Onyango‚ were, without doubt, the best club side in Africa in 2016.
Kekana urged whoever takes over as the new Bafana coach from sacked Shakes Mashaba to pick Sundowns players so they can similarly influence the national team’s fortunes. "I think it is always important as players to influence the national team‚" Downs and Bafana defensive midfielder Kekana said.
"If you look at Spain back in the day‚ the Barcelona team was winning everything and that used to influence their national team," he said.
"As Mamelodi Sundowns‚ we are at a stage where we understand each other as players, so it would be nice to see at least four or five of our players in the national team‚ to add value and to try and influence the other players‚ showing them that at Sundowns, this is what we do to achieve what we have. So, I would like to see my Sundowns teammates in the national team‚ for sure."
Examples of great club sides’ success being transferred to their national teams are plentiful. The Dutch "Total Football" team of the 1970s drew players and their playing style from a successful Ajax Amsterdam.
Barcelona supplied the core of the players and a perfected "tiki-taka" playing style that made Spain the European champions in 2008 and 2012‚ on either side of their World
Cup triumph.
Even the transformation of Downs’ opponents on Saturday‚ Mazembe‚ into a continental club force again in the 2000s has had a positive effect on their previously under-achieving Democratic Republic of the Congo national team.
Sundowns resumed their premiership programme on Tuesday, beating Platinum Stars 2-1 with goals from Themba Zwane and Khama Billiat to move within four points of league leaders Kaizer Chiefs, with five games in hand.
TMG Digital
