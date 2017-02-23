City need more goals, says Toure

Raheem Sterling gave City a 26th-minute lead but a loose kick by home goalkeeper Willy Caballero enabled Monaco to level through Radamel Falcao’s header.

A dawdling Nicolas Otamendi was at fault for Monaco’s second goal, scored by Kylian Mbappe, and then conceded a penalty, only for Caballero to save Falcao’s effort. Sergio Aguero and Falcao swapped goals, the latter scoring with a sublime chip.

Aguero’s volley made it 3-3 in the 71st minute before City surged ahead as further goals from John Stones and Leroy Sane saw Pep Guardiola’s men to a remarkable win.

"The goalkeeper Caballero made the important save to be honest," said Toure. "He put us back in the game again. The game was unbelievable. That is why I want to stay in Europe. We saw a real team. We were fighting, running everywhere.

"We are delighted with the win but maybe we can score more, because in the Champions League it always costs when you concede goals," he said.

Monaco’s goals exposed serious failings in the City rearguard, but although manager Guardiola acknowledged that his side must tighten up at the back, he said they would go to Stade Louis II intending to attack.

"They will attack more and more and we have to defend better. But we will have our chances," said the City manager.

"We are going to fly to Monaco to score as many goals as possible. We are not going to defend that result.

"We now know each other better. We will adjust some things, they will adjust some things, but we have to score goals," he said.

Aguero was booked for diving after flinging himself over a challenge by Danijel Subasic in the first half, but Guardiola refused to discuss the incident, barking: "Next question!"

Argentine striker Aguero has only returned to the starting XI because of an injury to Gabriel Jesus, but he played down suggestions his relationship with Guardiola was frosty.

"The truth is we get on very well," he said.

"What he wants, above everything, from all the players is that we push a little more. He’s always asking me for more, more, more. Obviously it’s a sacrifice I have to make, that we all have to make."

