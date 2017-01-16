Manchester United squeak out a draw, but City bashed

Manchester — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored an 84th-minute header as Manchester United prevented Liverpool from recapturing second place in the Premier League table in a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Earlier Manchester City’s title hopes were dealt a huge blow when they were beaten 4-0 at Everton.

At Old Trafford Paul Pogba stood to be United’s fall guy after conceding a soft first-half penalty for handball, which James Milner converted, only for Ibrahimovic to save his blushes.

After draws against Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle and a defeat at Southampton, Liverpool have gone four games without victory at the start of a calendar year for the first time since 1993.