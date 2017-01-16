ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
Manchester United squeak out a draw, but City bashed
Preventing Liverpool from recapturing second place in the Premier League table
Manchester — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored an 84th-minute header as Manchester United prevented Liverpool from recapturing second place in the Premier League table in a 1-1 draw on Sunday.
Earlier Manchester City’s title hopes were dealt a huge blow when they were beaten 4-0 at Everton.
At Old Trafford Paul Pogba stood to be United’s fall guy after conceding a soft first-half penalty for handball, which James Milner converted, only for Ibrahimovic to save his blushes.
After draws against Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle and a defeat at Southampton, Liverpool have gone four games without victory at the start of a calendar year for the first time since 1993.
An abdominal injury to Nathaniel Clyne saw Liverpool’s 18-year-old right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold given a full league debut and he had the onerous task of handling the livewire Anthony Martial.
Liverpool’s play had been more conspicuous for misplaced passes than anything else, but errors from Phil Jones and Pogba enabled them to take the lead in the 27th minute.
Jones’s heavy touch allowed Roberto Firmino to rob him on the edge of the box, obliging Marcos Rojo to tidy up at the expense of a corner.
Pogba inexplicably leapt with his hands above his head as he defended Milner’s set-piece and the Liverpool number seven tucked the ensuing spot-kick past David de Gea for his sixth penalty of the season.
Everton’s inspired Romelu Lukaku and teenagers Tom Davies and Ademola Lookman made it another crushing afternoon for Pep Guardiola.
The Spaniard suffered his biggest defeat in league football after City enjoyed the lion’s share of possession and chances but paid for sloppy defending, which led to Belgian powerhouse Lukaku converting his 12th league goal of the season.
Kevin Mirallas struck right after the break and 18-year-old academy graduate Davies dinked a brilliant first goal for his boyhood club. Substitute Lookman, making his debut at 19, completed the rout with his first touch.
Reuters, AFP
