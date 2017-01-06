Wits have signed midfielder Granwald Scott‚ the club confirmed on Thursday.

Wits have also signed a pre-contract with Free State Stars defender Thato Tlhone that will start in July.

Scott ends a disappointing 12 months at Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava‚ where he failed to nail down a regular starting place and is now hoping to provide a boost for Wits as they target the Premiership title.

"Granwald Scott joins Wits as a free agent from Slovan Bratislava‚ while Thato Tlhone joins us on a ‘pre-contract’ and as a free agent‚ after his current contract with Free State Stars expires on 30 June 2017‚" Wits CEO Jose Ferreira said.

Scott spent 12 seasons at Ajax Cape Town after his debut in 2004-05‚ making 186 starts.

The 29-year-old jumped at the chance to move to Europe last January though‚ but failed to settle in Slovakia where he was in and out of the Slovak side.

His last appearance for the team was in November as a substitute. He also campaigned with them in the early rounds of the Uefa Europa League.

Tlhone is a former junior with Platinum Stars and Kaizer Chiefs who made his PSL debut in the 2013-14 season and has largely been a regular for Stars.

The rampaging left back will add competition on that side with Sifiso Hlanti.

The moves could boost what has been a slow beginning to the January transfer window‚ which officially opened on Tuesday.

So far signings have been few and far between‚ though Wits have also resigned the English striker James Keene after his injury lay-off.

Polokwane City are set to add Tlou Segolela to their squad in the coming days.

Ajax Cape Town have already signed forgotten man Rheece Evans from Mamelodi Sundowns and Zambian international Roderick Kabwe.

The biggest movers so far have been bottom side BarokaFC‚ who have captured strikers Siphamandla Sangweni and Helder Pelembe (ex-Orlando Pirates and Bloemfontein Celtic)‚ as well as two goalkeepers in Tshinuna Abashoni (Black Leopards) and Ayanda Dlamini (Alexandra United).

Also in are midfielders Jose Garcia (Highlands Park) and Mxolisi Kunene (formerly from Moroka Swallows).

There have been no other confirmed deals by clubs so far in January.

